Cardinals' Wilson Contreras Hits Coach With Bat, Dumps Gum Everywhere During Wild Ejection

Every ejection in baseball comes with a few fireworks, but Wilson Contreras brought a full-on nuclear blast to the diamond Monday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ 7–6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The truly insane moment came in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Cardinals up 6-5. With a runner on first and one out, Contreras, DH for the night, was punched out looking. As he made his way out of the batter's box, he turned around and appeared to say something to home plate umpire Derek Thomas, which led to the ejection.

It did not end there. In fact, things were just getting started between Contreras, Thomas, and a few coaches on the Cardinals' staff.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol managed to hold back Contreras after he started to get into the umpire's face. After a few seconds of shouting and being held back, Contreras then decided to toss his bat out in front of him, which ultimately caught hitting coach Brant Brown in the face.

Marmol was ultimately ejected from the contest as well. Crew chief Jordan Baker told Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat that the player and manager were tossed for "vulgar" language. Contreras also went on to claim that the only thing he told the umpire was that he "wanted equal calls for both teams."

Contreras had picked up two RBI earlier in the contest before the theater broke out around home plate.