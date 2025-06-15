Willson Contreras Has Nothing Nice To Say About (Presumably) Rhys Hoskins

There's no love lost between Willson Contreras and Rhys Hoskins.

The two had words Saturday following a collision at first base between Contreras and Brewers baserunner Chad Durbin. Contreras, a former catcher turned first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, accidentally stepped into the base path in front of Durbin, causing the two to collide.

Following the play, the broadcast showed Contreras chirping back and forth with Milwaukee Brewers players in the dugout — specifically, Hoskins.

Nothing too crazy there. But during post-game interviews in the clubhouse, Contreras escalated the matter by calling out one of the Brewers. And he didn't mince any words.

"One of their players, he liked to talk from far away, but then when he got in my face, didn't say sh*t," Contreras said. "I was looking for more than that. He seems to be tougher. He's a f*cking p*ssy. I'm not gonna name no names. He knows who he is."

Asked if it was Rhys Hoskins, Contreras said, "he didn't say nothing to me. I was expecting for him to say something, but he was looking away already. Look at my face. Just say it to my face, whatever you say from the dugout. And he was looking away."

Meanwhile, Hoskins brushed off the interaction, claiming he and the three-time All-Star were simply "talking about playing first base."

The play with Contreras and Durbin at first base happened in the third inning. Hoskins was then hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. Contreras was subsequently hit by a pitch in the fifth.

Surely, that was all coincidence, though.

The Cardinals went on to win the game, 8-5, to avoid the series sweep. The two teams are neck-and-neck for second place in the NL Central behind the first-place Chicago Cubs.