Williams Boss James Vowles Says Adding Max Verstappen Would Be A Bad Move For Mercedes

There has been a lot of talk about four-time reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen not being happy about the current state of Red Bull, so much so that the Dutchman himself and even some other drivers were asked about the prospect of him switching teams.

However, Williams team principal James Vowles made it clear that he doesn't think Verstappen would be a good fit at Mercedes.

Now, if you're unaware, before moving to Williams, Vowles spent many years at Mercedes and served as their Motorsport Strategy Director until 2022. So, he knows how the team operates and thinks that they're better off staying the course with current drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli than trying to scoop up Verstappen if he becomes available before his current deal at Red Bull expires in 2028.

"So, can you add a tiny bit more performance (beyond Russell)? Yes, through Max. I don’t think anyone in the world would deny that he is extraordinary in what he can do," Vowles said, per Daily Mail. "And his victory in Japan a few weeks ago was jaw-dropping for me. Well done to him, but he comes with a lot of downsides that you have to acknowledge."

I think every teammate Verstappen has ever had their head nodding at that last part.

"Mercedes have a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car and with one that’s on the way up," he continued. "So I don't think that’s a place for Max.

"He and George are very different characters. I am not (Mercedes boss) Toto (Wolff), but I think he has got a really good driver line-up for the future."

I think he's right. Any team that adds Max to the equation is effectively changing the trajectory of their entire organization, and at the moment, Mercedes doesn't need a shakeup like that.

Get ready. I think we're going to be on Max watch from here on out unless Red Bull really turns things around this season.