Williams Unveils Slick New Livery As Team Looks To Continue Upward Trajectory

It's a strong look as the team looks to follow up a stunning P5 in 2025.

Formula 1 livery reveals are coming thick and fast lately, and now we've got the 2026 look for one of the sport's most iconic teams, Williams.

After some years struggling toward the back of the field, Williams had a massively successful 2025 that saw the team finish P5 in the F1 constructors' standings and even notch a couple of podiums (both from newcomer Carlos Sainz) in what was their best season in about a decade.

That means they'll want to pick up where they left off, but with a new set of technical and engine regulations that might be easier said than done.

Of course, we'll get a better sense for how teams are doing after testing in Bahrain and when the lights go out in Melbourne to kick off the season. But, now we know what Williams' new car — the FW48 — will look like as it attempts to follow in the steps of its very successful predecessor, the FW47.

And, I've got to say, it's a very solid livery.

One of the most notable additions is the big Barclays logo on the front of the sidepods, which not only adds a nice splash of light blue but also shows how much Williams is on the rise as bigger partners continue to come into the fold.

It's an exciting time for the team, despite a small hiccup last month as their car was not ready in time for a shakedown testing session in Barcelona.

Obviously, missing out on track time is less than ideal, especially as teams come to grips with new regulations. However, not all teams that took part got as much testing time as they may have hoped.

Aston Martin — one team that could be competing with Williams towards the front of the midfield this season — only got one full day of testing and a couple of laps the evening before.

That's good news, but Williams will want to make sure they get the most out of that snazzy-looking FW48 when it hits the track in Bahrain from February 11 through 13 and again from February 18 through 20.