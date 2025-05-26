PGA Tour Star Done For Season After Second Back Surgery In Two Years

The former Top 10 player in the world continues to deal with back issues.

Will Zalatoris has suffered yet another injury setback that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

Zalatoris, 28, announced on Monday that he has undergone surgery to repair herniated discs in his back. It is the second time he's gone under the knife for a back procedure in about two years, as he had a microdiscectomy procedure in April 2023.

"This spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse," Zalatoris' statement on social media read. "Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs. After discussing the options with my medical team, I underwent surgery this past Friday with Dr. Michael Duffy at the Texas Back Institute.

"I’m happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term back health."

Zalatoris, who was ranked seventh in the world in September 2022, concluded his statement saying he looked forward to "seeing everyone in the fall."

He missed eight months following his first surgery in 2023. In 11 starts on Tour this season, Zalatoris picked up three Top 25 finishes, with his best being a T-12 at The American Express in January.

Zalatoris' best season on Tour came in 2021-22, earning nine Top 10 finishes and a win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 24 starts.

The former Wake Forest star has earned just shy of $20 million in his young, injury-plagued career.