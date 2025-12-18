College Basketball Coach Rips Into His Team Despite Blowout Win In Sensational Rant

NC State cruised to a 108-72 victory over Texas Southern on Wednesday night to move to 8-4 on the season. One would imagine Wolfpack head coach Will Wade would have been at least somewhat pleased with his team's 36-point win, but that wasn't the case whatsoever.

During his postgame press conference, Wade went on and on about the mistakes his team continues to make. After reflecting on the game at hand and previous losses on the schedule, he hit reporters with a line that solidified the rant as an all-time great.

"It's tough. We got a lot of nice guys, got a great team GPA... All of that stuff. It's wonderful, if we were running a daycare," Wade said after a pause. "We're running a competitive, Division-I basketball program. I am into academics, I was a teacher... But we're running a competitive basketball program. And quite frankly, I've been trying to get some urgency and some internal leadership."

"We take on the personality. We've got a lot of casual personalities on our team. We don't have people that are revved up and ready to go," he continued.

READ: Will Wade Throws Serious Shade At 'Dumb' North Carolina After NC State Lands Big-Time Transfer

NC State shot 43% from three-point land, committed a respectable seven turnovers, and missed just four of its 27 free throws, but Wade clearly did not appreciate how his team operated on the floor against Texas Southern.

Wade comes from the VCU, Shaka Smart coaching tree, when the Rams' identity was to wreak havoc the entire length of the floor. He carried a lot of that philosophy with him to Chattanooga in 2013 in his first head coaching job and is looking to keep the intensity at a proper level at NC State.