Will Levis Said Titans Viewed Packers Game As A Potential 'Turning Point' For Season: Big Yikes

The Tennessee Titans were one of those teams entering the 2024 NFL season as a potential dark horse with Brian Callahan taking over as head coach and Will Levis entering year two under center. Well, after three weeks, Tennessee has now lost that label of a dark horse and instead has entered the group of teams that could very well be the worst in the entire league when it's all said and done.

The Titans matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 certainly looked like a spot for them to not only pick up their first win of the season, but also gain some confidence on the offensive side of the football. Levis saw the Packers coming to town as a get-right spot as well.

"Something needs to click with this team and we're just waiting for it. We really thought that this was going to be our turning point, and it sucks that it wasn't, but we're going to keep working every day to try to make it happen," Levis explained after Sunday's contest.

Not only did the Titans lose to the Packers at home on Sunday, they took seismic steps in the wrong direction offensively.

Levis threw two interceptions, with one being a pick-six that completely let the air out of the building, as he's now already thrown five interceptions on the year.

While a lot of the blame should be directed directly at Levis as he continues to make boneheaded plays with the football week after week, he was also sacked a grand total of eight times by Green Bay. Tennessee's offensive line woes, that have plagued them for multiple years now, seem to be a very real issue yet again.

Not only are the Titans 0-3 on the year, they also have the worst turnover ratio in the league at -8 while averaging the fourth-fewest yards at just 260.3 yards per contest.

While it's abundantly clear that Levis is struggling under center, the Titans have nowhere else to turn unless they want to hand the reigns over to Mason Rudolph. As things stand right now, Callahan and the organization confirmed that they'll be sticking with the former Kentucky Wildcat heading into Week 4 for the Titans' Monday night matchup against the Dolphins in Miami.