Alabama Player Makes Insanely Stupid Comment About Playing Missouri

Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby gifted Missouri some free bulletin board material.

The Crimson Tide are currently going through a pretty disappointing season, despite being 5-2. That's a record a lot of teams would love to have.

However, we all know that's not good enough at Alabama. Losing to Vanderbilt and Tennessee and looking horrible against South Carolina and USF simply won't be tolerated.

Alabama player Wilkin Formby says he feels "bad" for Missouri

You'd think, given the situation in Tuscaloosa, the players wouldn't say much at all. The only focus would be on the play on the field.

Formby decided to take things a different direction with some comments this week that I'm sure Tigers players will love to see.

"I think that most importantly, we're just gonna show -- I feel bad for Mizzou. Because we've come off a loss, and we're very focused on us. It's all about us. We're focused on just keep winning. It's the next game. We're focused on the next game at hand. Just being able to dominate our opponent, and more so focus on us and what we have to do," Formby said during a Crimson Tide Sports Network interview, according to 247Sports.

"I feel bad for Mizzou."

Really? Really, Wilkin? You feel bad for Missouri? Tim Robinson would like to have a quick word with you.

I had to double check to make sure this was real and not a joke. It is very real, and very dumb! Alabama hasn't looked good since halftime of the team's win against Georgia.

They barely beat South Carolina and followed up that terrible performance by losing to Tennessee. The latter game featured receivers pretending to play basketball on a critically important play that failed.

Now, an offensive lineman on the team is out here talking about how he feels bad for Missouri. I'd have this pinned up in the locker room on a giant poster if I were Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

It's insanely foolish that a struggling Alabama team would have a player talk trash like this. This certainly isn't Nick Saban's program anymore. He would have blown his lid if a player did this when he was running the show in Tuscaloosa. Under Kalen DeBoer, it appears standards are a lot looser.

You can catch the Alabama/Missouri game at 3:30 EDT on ABC. For the sake of DeBoer's job, he better hope the Crimson Tide win. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.