A Wild Start In Iowa As IndyCar Practice Gets Delayed By Apparent Tornado

The NTT IndyCar series is gearing up for a weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, but things got off to an interesting start when the first on-track session of the weekend was delayed by some very serious weather.

IndyCar drivers were set to hit the track Friday afternoon after the Indy NXT drivers did some practicing of their own.

The Indy NXT drivers managed to get their session in; however, the start of the IndyCar high-line practice session was delayed because of the weather.

A little under an hour after the session was supposed to have gotten underway, photos started making the rounds of a tornado seemingly touching down not far from the track.

Man, that's scary. Hopefully, everyone at the track and in the surrounding areas stays safe.

Beyond that initial high-line practice, another standard practice session was on the schedule immediately after. Meanwhile, the Indy NXT cars are slated to get back on track again Friday evening for qualifying ahead of their lone race of the weekend on Saturday.

There hasn't been any word on how the series plans to adjust its schedule following the delay or if the cars will even be able to get back on track at all for the rest of the day. According to the National Weather Service, the Des Moines area is under a tornado watch until 8 pm local time and a flood watch until 1 am on Saturday.

So, it has certainly been an interesting start to the weekend, and the limited track time and rain-washed track surface could make things very interesting if there's no running before qualifying for the weekend's first race, which is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday.

The first race of the weekend will be at 5 pm ET on Saturday, while the second will take place on Sunday at 1 pm ET.

You can catch both races on FOX.