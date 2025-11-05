NHL Overtime Chaos: Wild Score Bizarre Game-Winner With One Of The Strangest Goals You'll Ever See

Now this is something you don't see every day...

The 2025-26 NHL season is only one month old, and I think we officially have the strangest overtime goal of the season.

Possibly for the next few seasons.

The Minnesota Wild were taking on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night (wearing their phenomenal throwback sweaters that pay homage to their original home jerseys), and this one was a back-and-forth affair through regulation.

Wild star Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring for the Wild, and Nashville answered early in the second period with a goal from Matthew Wood.

Later in the second, Minnesota rookie Zeev Buium put the Wild back on top, but in the third, Steven Stamkos knotted the game with three-tenths of a second left on the clock and sent it to overtime.

So off to OT they went, and with about a minute and a half left in the extra frame, the Wild rushed down ice and, well… It's probably easier for you to just see for yourself.

Have you ever seen anything like that?

Johansson's attempt at a backdoor redirection sure looked like it was going wide, even if Predators goalie Justus Annunen hadn't knocked the net off its moorings with a push. The Wild forward quickly scooped it back up and slid the puck across the goal line, but I think everyone in the building was shocked when the official signaled a goal.

The call stood upon review, and the NHL released an explanation citing the exact rule that led to this decision.

"The decision was made in accordance with Rule 63.7 which states ‘In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the referee may award a goal,'" the statement reads, per Sportsnet.

"'In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts.'"

I can understand that up until the last part about determining if the puck would have "entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts." That initial redirection looked wide, and if that was the case, Johansson scooping up the rebound and sliding it across the goal line probably shouldn't have been a goal.

But that's how it shook out.

The Predators and Wild are within one point of each other in the tough Central Division, so maybe keep this game in the back of your mind if they're still that close come April.