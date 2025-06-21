Wife Of San Francisco Giants Pitcher Sean Hjelle Accuses Him Of 'Affairs' And 'Abuse'

The wife of San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle made some concerning allegations about him and his behavior in a recent TikTok post.

Caroline Hjelle posted the video on Friday afternoon with her two children and the caption: "When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this once I finally found out about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse so I’ve been raising two boys alone."

The description of the video underneath continued, saying: "Yeah I’ve had to be silent for too long about this," along with hashtags #momlife, #mom, #divorce, #cheating, #infidelity, #singlemom, #solomom, #mlb.

Hjelle, 28, has appeared in 87 games for the Giants since his debut in 2022, and had the best season of his career in 2024. The 6'11 right-hander pitched 80.2 innings with 75 strikeouts against just 14 unintentional walks, putting up a 3.90 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 58 relief appearances.

Caroline last posted a photo with Sean before the start of the 2024 season.

San Francisco Giants Address Sean Hjelle Accusations

It's not clear when the couple officially ended their marriage. Caroline Hjelle's TikTok account has made references to divorce as far back as October 2024, and she mentioned finding out about "lies" in another video in April.

The Giants organization issued a statement on Hjelle and Caroline's post on Saturday morning.

"We are aware of these serious allegations," the statement says. "We have been in contact with MLB. These types of allegations fall under their jurisdiction and we won't be commenting further."

Giants manager Bob Melvin also addressed the video.

"Obviously we're aware of it," Melvin said. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it's in their jurisdiction right now so I really can't comment on it further."

Several outlets reported that Major League Baseball will be investigating, though the timeline remains unclear. Hjelle is expected to be unavailable to pitch for the time being. The Giants are in the midst of a series against the Boston Red Sox, losing 7-5 on Friday night in Rafael Devers' first game against his former team.

Hjelle was charged with the loss after allowing a home run to Boston outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.