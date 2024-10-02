Wife Of Rams GM Les Snead Has Hilarious Response To Fans Who Want Team To Trade For Davante Adams

Kara Henderson Snead — wife of Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead — is letting fans know that she has nothing to do with team personnel decisions.

Kara has been bombarded with messages on social media after fans learned Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was seeking a trade. The Rams' receiving corps has taken a beating this year, as Cooper Kupp has missed two games (and likely will miss two more) with an ankle injury, and Puka Nacua likely won't be back until around Week 8 as he recovers from a PCL strain.

READ: Davante Adams Tells Raiders He'd Rather Be Traded Following Coach Antonio Pierce's Suspicious 'Like'

So L.A. fans requested that Kara kindly let her husband know that Adams might be available. And she decided to have some fun with it.

"So let me get this straight," she wrote to one fan on X, "you want the GM’s wife to forward a tweet to him… someone who has chosen not to have social media… telling him about things that he already knows about… with the undercurrent being that you want to tell him what to do on his job."

Yep, that about sums it up.

One fan wrote, "JUST TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT" in exchange for facilitating a deal with Adams.

"Civil discourse and Clase Azul tequila," she joked. "There. I said it."

And, honestly, that sounds like a steal in exchange for a six-time Pro Bowl player who has led the league in receiving touchdowns twice.

Another fan (named Brian) tried to be sympathetic toward Kara's husband, Les, and his high-pressure job.

"Couldn’t even imagine how much is on your husband's plate right now," he wrote on X. "Not envious at all and this isn’t Madden, you can’t just trade for everyone lol."

Kara replied: "Let me tell you what is most certainly NOT on his plate… my suggestions. Or if you know him… anything you would actually enjoy eating. Weird diet."

Kara, a former reporter for NFL Network, is no stranger to fans and media members telling general managers how to do their jobs. But it is pretty funny to watch her clap back.