Davante Adams Tells Raiders He'd Rather Be Traded Following Coach Antonio Pierce's Suspicious 'Like'

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders are "laying the framework" for a potential split.

Speculation about a potential trade reached a new peak on Tuesday when NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Adams had informed the Raiders of his desire to be traded.

After numerous rumors suggesting Adams' departure, Davante may be close to joining a new team, at last.

The news also arrived in the aftermath of some social media controversy involving the Raiders, Adams and head coach Antonio Pierce. A screenshot circulated around the internet showing Pierce ‘liking’ a post about Adams' last days in Vegas.

Adams, a veteran wideout often deemed too talented for the Raiders, went on Kay Adams' program on Tuesday and admitted to not speaking to Pierce since the unsavory ‘like’ went viral.

"I haven't heard from him. I haven't talked to him," Davante Adams told Kay, adding, "Social media is a beast so it's a lot of people out there that saw it and wondering what's going on and reaching out."

Interest from other teams in acquiring Adams has already been reported, but the Raiders were perceived as uninterested in trading the six-time Pro Bowler.

The Jets, Cowboys, Steelers and Ravens are currently the top four betting favorites to acquire Adams.

While the Kansas City Chiefs remain the hottest destination for top wideouts — amid injury concerns to Rashee Rice — trading within the AFC West has not been seen as an appeal to the Raiders.

More buzz surrounding Adams and the Raiders emerged on Tuesday morning, with Las Vegas appearing to be willing to trade the 31-year-old receiver.

Adams turns 32 in December.

When hit with trade rumors last season, Adams confidently called the buzz a ton of ‘bull,' though evidently unhappy with his QB situation since the team lost former play-caller and Adams' ex-Fresno State teammate, Derek Carr.

Adams has been in the league for 11 years and doesn't seem interested in being part of a potential Raiders reboot. He is still performing at a high level. Last year, he achieved his fourth straight 1,000-yard receiving season, even though he mostly relied on Aidan O'Connell, who was then a rookie. This season, O'Connell and Gardner Minshew have battled for the starting role.

