Why I Gave My Heisman Trophy Vote To Boise State Running Back Ashton Jeanty | Barrett Sallee

I take my Heisman Trophy vote very seriously. It’s the most prestigious individual award in sports, so it deserves the proper attention from voters and fans alike.

This year, my first-place vote went to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, followed by Colorado’s do-everything star Travis Hunter and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, respectively.

Why Jeanty? Because he checks off all of the boxes I look for when deciding who gets the top spot on my ballot.

First, there’s individual success. There’s no doubt that Jeanty has had one of the most incredible seasons for a running back in college football history. He currently has 2,497 rushing yards, and is heading full-steam ahead toward former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record of 2,628. Jeanty will likely break that in the Broncos’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal game even with a sub-par performance (by Jeanty standards).

Second, there’s how a player’s individual performance impacts the overall team success. Well, that one isn’t that hard to figure out. Boise State earned a first round bye in the CFP and its only loss came in Week 2 on a walk-off field goal by Oregon - the No. 1 team in the nation. It’s safe to say that Jeanty had an impact on the CFP run.

What if Jeanty wasn’t there, though? Value is the biggest factor in my decision-making, and the answer in this year’s race is as clear as the turquoise blue water off of a Caribbean island. Without Jeanty, would Boise State be in the CFP? Of course not. The Broncos probably wouldn’t even be Mountain West champions considering the success that runner-up UNLV had during the regular season.

Nothing against Hunter. His work as a receiver and defensive back was more impressive than any two-way player we’ve seen in multiple generations, and that simple fact alone garnered serious Heisman consideration in my mind. However, the Buffaloes fell out of CFP contention in mid-to-late November, so his contribution to overall team success wasn’t as impressive in my mind when compared to where Jeanty led Boise State.

I know that you’re thinking … "but Gabriel led Oregon to the No. 1 seed in the CFP." That’s a big deal, and is something that was a big reason that he got my third-place vote. However, if you take him off of the roster and give the first-team snaps to former five-star prospect Dante Moore, would Oregon make the CFP? My answer would be "maybe." However, it’s not "hell no" which is my answer to the same question regarding Jeanty’s value to the Broncos.

There you have it. That’s my Heisman Trophy ballot. Feel free to pick it apart like a vulture on roadkill.