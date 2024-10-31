Aaron Boone Should Be Fired For That World Series Meltdown So The Yankees Can Start Fresh | Mike Gunzelman

There comes a time in a manager or coach's tenure that their run hits a proverbial ceiling. For the select few, they are able to break through, but for many, they aren't able to ever quite rise to that Championship tier as their wings eventually fall off, and they fall back down to just another regular coach that couldn't get it done.

After last night's 5th inning colossal collapse, that manager who has plateaued and almost seems cursed is the New York Yankees' Aaron Boone. And it's time for him to go, because many have been fired for a heck of a lot less than Boone and his frustrating managerial career.

BOONE CANNOT WIN THE BIG GAME

Since Boone became the Yankees manager in 2018 his coaching tenure has been the following:

2018 - Lost the ALDS

2019 - Lost the ALCS

2020 - Lost the ALDS

2021 - Lost the AL Wild Card

2022 - Lost the ALCS

2023 - Missed Playoffs

2024 - Lost the World Series

Clearly, the baseball gods are not pleased with Aaron Boone, General Manager Brian Cashman or maybe even the Yankees organization for some reason. But the only way to appease them and find out, would be to bring in another manager. If this was the NBA or NFL, unless your name is Mike Tomlin of the Steelers, any owner would realize that "Hey, maybe we need to shake things up and go a different direction."

Boone's run is similar to that of Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles - coming close but never winning the big one there. Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was similar as well.

The Yankees previously let go manager Joe Giradri for a similar run to Boone when it became apparent that they couldn't get past the finish line.

In Boone's case, however, the mistakes, errors in judgment and questionable decisions - whether by his own accord or being forced to go by the Front Office's fetish-like obsession with analytics, it's simply not working.

THE YANKEES HAVEN'T WON A WORLD SERIES IN 15 YEARS

It was only six days ago that Boone made his first inexcusable blunder by taking out Gerrit Cole at just 88 pitches and, instead of going to closer Tim Hill, bringing in starting pitcher Nestor Cortes in a relief role of a must-win game to set the Series' momentum. Cortes, however, hadn't pitched since September 18th and the result was exactly what every Yankee fan and analyst knew would happen - he got lit up and cost the Yanks the game in a demoralizing fashion.

But last night's Yankees meltdown may take decades for the franchise to get over. Three errors, a balk, a catcher's interference call and blowing a 5-0 lead in which Yankees team officials had probably already made LA hotel reservations for Game 6 and hopefully a Game 7, were simply inexcusable.

Sure, Aaron Boone isn't the one catching the ball in the outfield. Nor is he the one that can force the team to hit. But if that's the argument, then why should any coach or manager EVER get replaced?

Last night's 5th inning unraveling was the equivalent of an NFL coach seeing 30 false start penalties.

With the Yankees roster expected to look VERY different next year with multiple roster positions needing to be filled as well as if they'll be able to resign Juan Soto for what could be a half a BILLION dollar contract, maybe it's time to start fresh not only with the team, but with the manager as well.