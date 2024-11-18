Whooo Would Have Guessed? Every School With 'Owls' Mascot Has Fired Its Football Head Coach

Who would have thought we’d see this happen? Who? Who?

The Florida Atlantic University Owls fired head coach Tom Herman earlier today after dropping to 2-8 this season and posting a 6-16 record in just under two years at the helm. Herman will receive $4 million in a buyout (who knew getting fired could be so lucrative?), and special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford will serve as interim head coach.

By itself, this isn’t really big news. But it has continued one of the wackiest trends in college football this season.

Last month , the Rice Owls sent head coach Mike Bloomberg packing.

Last week , the Kennesaw State Owls pulled the plug on Brian Bohannon’s tenure.

Just hours before Herman got canned , Temple Owls head coach Stan Drayton got the hook as well.

Notice a pattern? Whoo can tell me?

All of these schools have the mascot "Owls," and they are the only teams in FBS football that can say that. And now literally all of them are looking for a new head coach.

Oddly enough, Temple beat FAU 18-15 in overtime on Saturday in a classic example of Owl-on-Owl crime. Apparently,emerging as the superior nocturnal feathered aviator wasn't enough for Drayton to stay employed.

Call that a coincidence, weird, or the most underrated conspiracy theory in college athletics. But I find it hilarious that this is a storyline in NCAA football. Obviously, I want all these guys to find new jobs, but you gotta admit this is kinda crazy.

Again, for kicks and giggles, I’m going to ask it again: Whoooo would have thought this would have happened?