Fired Kennesaw State Coach Shows Up At Player Walk To Hype Up His Former Team

It has been a bad, and I mean bad year for the Kennesaw State Owls football team.

This was the first year that the school from Georgia was a full-fledged member of the FBS, having joined Conference USA for athletics back in July . So far, the Owls have emerged victorious in only one of their nine games this year , and only two of their eight losses were by single digits. (Their one win came against my alma mater, Liberty, but we won’t talk about that).

As a result of that miserable start, head coach Brian Bohannon lost his job earlier this week. Mind you, this guy has been the team’s only head coach since it became a program in 2015, and the guy made not quite $400,000 per year, by far the lowest of any head coach in FBS, and lower than a lot of position coaches at Power 4 schools. Despite that, the school gave him the hook.

But that doesn’t mean that he stopped supporting his team.

Before the Owls took on the Sam Houston State Bearkats earlier today, Bohanon showed up on campus and cheered on the players as they walked towards the stadium.

This truly shows the guy’s heart. Let me reiterate: he has been the coach for almost nine years at this school, got the team to the FBS level, and made less than some position coaches at bigger schools. Then his school fires him in a somewhat confusing manner, and then he still shows up to cheer on the guys that he coached.

That’s the living definition of what it means to be a class act. Coaches everywhere have a lot to learn from Bohanon’s example.