Whoever Wins The IndyCar Season Finale In Nashville Is Getting A Brand New Gibson Guitar

There are just three races left in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season, and while Alex Palou — who has dominated all season long at a historic level — could lock up the championship as soon as the next race in Portland, there will still be something for drivers to fight for in the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway, no matter what.

And what will it be? Well, if you're in Music City, then it kind of has to be a guitar, doesn't it?

Yeah, it does, and a very nice one at that.

Last year, Andretti Global's Colton Herta took his No. 26 Honda to Victory Lane, and he'll, without a doubt, want to do that again, especially seeing as he has yet to win in 2025.

But, with an off weekend for IndyCar before the race in Portland, Herta went to Nashville to help unveil this year's trophy.

The unveiling took place at the Gibson Garage which is like a showroom for Gibson guitars that doubles as a performance space and Herta, along with Big Machine Label Group and Borchetta Bourbon Founder Scott Borchetta, Gibson CFO Mark Taylor, and Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix President Anne Fischgrund showed off the slick custom axe the 2025 winner will receive.

It's a nice Gibson Les Paul Custom with a custom graphic on the body, and it will look great hanging in a driver's house or the team shop, and I bet if you plug that into a stack of Marshalls, it sounds pretty damn good too.

"Gibson is honored to partner for our second year with Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot and to deliver the instantly recognizable guitar trophy to the NTT IndyCar Series race winner," Taylor said in a statement. "The skill of drivers fused with competition and engineering technology create an infectious energy on the ground that has produced some of the most passionate fans in the racing industry for this ever-growing motorsport."

While this year's race was supposed to take place on the streets using a different track layout than in previous years, construction on the Tennessee Titans forced the race to move to Nashville Superspeedway.