Who Is Caitlin Clark? Jeopardy Contestant Whiffs On Paige Bueckers Photo

Was it a terrible guess or whatever is slightly better than that?

The WNBA is so in the zeitgeist right now that even the nerds over at Jeopardy! are talking about it.

But because they're nerds and it has to do with sports-ball — as many nerds put it — they don't quite know the league's stars from one another.

The contestants were working their way through a category known as "Sporty Stuff," which sounds about right for a bunch of former high school quiz bowl champs.

When the category's $800 question was selected, the clue was, "This UConn star had an intense spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team and being picked first in the WNBA Draft."

This was accompanied by a picture of the player, but I bet most of you reading this wouldn't even need that visual aid to know that the answer (by which I mean question) was "Who is Paige Bueckers?"

Well, according to Larry Brown Sports, contestant Rahul Kak decided to take a swing at it and whiffed spectacularly.

"Who is Caitlin Clark?" he guessed.

*buzzer noise*

Now, that may make a lot of people want to give poor Rahul a wedgie, but I think we need to defend him here.

While that's a terrible guess if he were a sports fan, it's not a bad guess for a Jeopardy! contestant.

I'm guessing Rahul doesn't watch a ton of hoops and certainly not much WNBA. So, when the other two contestants were slow on the buzzer, why not throw up a prayer of an answer like Angel Reese trying to put back a rebound and guess the most talked about player in the league, Catilin Clark?

Was it wrong? Oh, hell yeah, but it was a better answer than anything the other two contestants who clammed up had to offer.