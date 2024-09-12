White Sox Owner Talks Team's Historically Bad Season Without Taking Responsibility

The Chicago White Sox are closing out the last few weeks of an historically bad season. In fact, historically bad might be a severe understatement.

As of Thursday afternoon, Chicago is 33-114, 51.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians. That's a .224 winning percentage. The White Sox have won just 22 percent of their games. They're 21.5 games behind the second-worst record in Major League Baseball this season.

They're on pace to finish 35-127. And going 2-13 wouldn't even come close to their worst stretch of the year. The stats on the White Sox' atrocious performance are endless. Stands to reason that the owner of the organization would take some responsibility for the product on the field, right?

Not exactly.

White Sox Owner Says ‘Difficult Decisions’ Have Been Made

Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf issued a statement, reported by James Fegan of Sox Machine, saying that the season has been "very painful" and that "everyone in the organization" isn't happy.

"Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying. This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won't happen overnight either. Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success. What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort.

"I expect to have more to say at the end of the season."

That's all well and good, but it deflects from Reinsdorf's direct responsibility for the product on the field. Yes, the baseball and roster decisions are handled by the front office, but with the constraints of a budget set by Reinsdorf. The White Sox have spent money poorly, handing out big contracts to Andrew Benintendi and Yoan Moncada. But Benintendi was bad in 2023, Moncada hasn't been healthy for years, and the team spent essentially nothing to fix obvious holes.

Even the trade deadline was a debacle; instead of dealing their only valuable players, Luis Robert and Garrett Crochet, the White Sox held on to both. It's a bit of the "we're all looking for the guy who did this" with Reinsdorf.

Reinsdorf says solutions won't happen overnight, and Chicago could improve by 20+ games next year and still lose 100 games and have the worst record in baseball. But their estimated payroll next year is around $35 million, meaning there's plenty of room to add short-term rentals to at least field a competitive product. Given Reinsdorf's track record, it's unlikely the White Sox even do that.