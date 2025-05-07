White Sox Fan Goes Scorched Earth On The Team From Six Feet Under

Anyone who has been a fan of a team that sucks knows it can haunt you. So, when you get a chance to haunt them back, you've got to take it, which is what one Chicago White Sox fan did.

John "Mac" McDonald of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away last month at the age of 77 after what his obituary described as a short illness.

The very next sentence? It went like this: "He couldn’t face another White Sox season after last year’s record breaking meltdown."

Poor John. Can you blame him and his family for taking a swipe at the team? Dropping 121 games out of 162 was tough to watch for anyone. It was tough for me, and I'm not even a White Sox fan. I don't know that I could stomach two of those back-to-back, and so far this season, the Southsiders are 10-26, so it's not any better.

Any long-suffering fan knows that it feels like your team's failures are taking years off your life, so why not let everyone know in your obituary? In fact, I wish more people would use their obit to air some grievances.

The White Sox weren't the only Chicago-area baseball team that caught a stray from beyond the grave courtesy of John "Mac" McDonald.

Later in the obit, it said that John loved watching Chicago sports… just not the Cubs.

"Except the Cubs. He hated the Cubs," the obituary reads.

Man, the poor guy just couldn't catch a break from Chicago-area Big League baseball. He was either frustrated by the bumbling White Sox or hating the Cubs. That sounds exhausting.

Our thoughts are with John's family and friends these days, and I think the White Sox need to pin this obituary in their clubhouse just to remind the team who they're playing for.