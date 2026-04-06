What's Happening To The Tennessee Lady Vols Is A Tragedy

After an eight-game losing streak and early NCAA Tournament exit, every returning Tennessee player entered the transfer portal, leaving Kim Caldwell to rebuild from scratch.

There was a time when Tennessee women's basketball felt untouchable.

I was there for it.

As a student journalist at the University of Tennessee, I had the privilege of covering legendary coach Pat Summitt. I watched her win national championships, watched the way players responded to her, watched what it meant to wear that uniform.

There was a standard.

And what's happening to Lady Vols basketball right now doesn't resemble it.

The Lady Vols Lose Entire Roster To Transfer Portal

It's difficult to overstate how jarring the current situation in Knoxville really is.

Tennessee isn't just dealing with routine offseason turnover. The Lady Vols have no returning players from this season's team, a stunning reality for a program of this stature.

The final domino fell when freshman guard Jaida Civil entered the transfer portal on Monday, leaving Tennessee with an empty roster and only one incoming signee, Gabby Minus, currently committed for next season.

She was the eighth player with remaining eligibility to enter the portal, meaning everyone on the 2025-26 roster is now gone.

The season itself unraveled late, with Tennessee losing its final eight games, including a 76–61 loss to NC State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. What followed was a mass exodus. Players entered the portal in waves. A highly touted recruiting class dissolved. A top prospect sought a release from her signing. Even members of the coaching staff moved on.

"I have always been able to recruit players and stack talent and get them to run through a wall for me and get them to play hard," head coach Kim Caldwell said, "and I wasn't able to do that."

It's a striking admission. But it also underscores how complicated this situation really is.

Because there isn't a clean, easy explanation for how a storied program like Tennessee ends up here.

You can look at the coaching transition and wonder whether the system fully aligned with the roster. You can look at the players and acknowledge that in today's environment, staying and working through adversity is no longer the default choice. You can point to the transfer portal itself, which has fundamentally changed the way rosters are built and maintained.

Or if you're Holly Rowe, you can look right at athletic director Danny White and blame him for allowing it all to unravel.

"What Danny White is allowing to happen to @LadyVol_Hoops is making me so sad," Rowe wrote in a now-deleted post on X. "Gut wrenching to watch him let one of the greatest programs in women's sports history disintegrate. I am devastated."

The truth is, it's probably all of those things. Not to mention the rumors all over social media about turmoil within the coaching staff itself.

A program with Tennessee's history — eight national championships and decades of sustained excellence — used to feel insulated from this kind of collapse. There was an expectation that even in down years, the foundation would hold. That hoopers would still fall all over themselves for a chance to put on the Lady Vols jersey.

That doesn't really exist anymore.

I know, I know. College sports are changing across the board. When a season goes sideways, student-athletes can just leave. And whoever has the most money gets the best players. The mighty all eventually fall, right?

But that doesn't make this any less of a difficult chapter to watch unfold.

I refuse to believe it's the end of Lady Vols basketball forever. Programs like this eventually figure it out and rebuild.

But for those of us who remember what it looked like at its peak, it's hard to watch something that once felt unstoppable suddenly feel so… well… stopped.