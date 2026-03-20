Whatever Happened To Former Basketball Star And Far-Left Nutjob Rex Chapman?

Whatever happened to Rex Chapman, the former professional basketball player turned annual contestant on OutKick's Woke All-Star Challenge?

The start of March Madness had us wondering just that. We haven’t seen his name anywhere for quite some time. For years, Chapman made waves with a persona on X so deranged that perhaps only Keith Olbermann could compare.

It turns out there’s not much news on Chapman these days. He has long since made his X account private, blocking many of us who are curious about his whereabouts.

Interestingly, this week marked the four-year anniversary of his last television gig. In 2022, Chapman was a studio analyst for the NCAA Tournament on CBS/TNT. And not to be too crass, he was horrible at the job. He was an embarrassment. Case in point, his on-air eulogy for Pete Gillen.

During the tournament, Chapman choked up while reminiscing about Gillen, the former Providence and Virginia coach.

"Rest in peace, Pete Gillen," Chapman said, ending the segment.

There are, of course, a few issues with Chapman’s eulogy of Gillen. For one, Gillen is still alive today. Second, he was working for the same network as Chapman at the time.

Put bluntly, Pete Gillen was in the TNT studio next to Chapman, who was discussing his supposed death.

I posted the segment on X on Thursday, causing Chapman to trend. (I promise it was not my intention.)

It’s not exactly clear if the segment was the final dagger in Chapman’s career, as he’s never appeared anywhere since. But based on the awkwardness, we’d understand if it were.

"Oh wow I completely forgot when CBS put Rex Chapman on air for March Madness because he would tweet block or charge 1000x a month back in 2019," Barstool Jack Mac responded.

"Remember when that dumbass was amplified by old Twitter. 😂 Didn’t @CNN hire him at one point thinking he was 'important'? 😂" the Sports Law Dude added.

That’s right.

Before CNN+ folded after just three weeks, the streamer planned to build a program around Chapman. Oh, what could have been.

Ahead of his planned-but-canceled debut, Chapman admitted he had a "huge crush" on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, declaring "sexy personified."

As we said, he is on a level with only Olbermann. Err, well, was.