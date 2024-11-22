What In The World Is Happening With The Cowboys And Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones is officially a free agent, and the entire sports internet desperately wants him to sign with the Dallas Cowboys. And for a minute, it seemed like the internet might actually get what it wants.

Bizarrely, on Friday morning, the Cowboys appeared to have a player page set up for Jones, as if he was part of the team's active roster. And given Dallas has been starting Cooper Rush with Dak Prescott out, it could actually make some football sense, beyond the obvious trolling of a division rival ahead of their Thanksgiving Day matchup.

The page though, was quickly taken down. And beyond the Cowboys, Jones could make sense for a number of NFL teams.

While scouring the team's website for player pages is one thing, the Jones-Cowboys question got a seemingly more official answer late Friday evening though, as a top Cowboys executive commented directly about the team's interest in Jones. Or lack thereof.

Dallas Cowboys Don't Seem Interested In Adding Daniel Jones

The Athletic's Jon Machota posted on X Friday afternoon that Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones told San Antonio sports talk radio that Dallas will not be pursuing Jones to replace Rush.

"No, I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot. We think Cooper (Rush) gives us the best chance to win right now. And certainly we still want to see some. We’ll kind of see how the season goes here. We still really want to see (Trey) Lance and like what he brings to the table. And then, of course, long term, we all know we made our commitment to Dak (Prescott) for the long term."

Cooper Rush has been predictably bad for the Cowboys, throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions with just a 57.3 percent completion percentage and a woeful 3.84 adjusted net yards per pass attempt. But with their season effectively over at 3-7, their front office clearly believes that the upgrade to Jones isn't worth disrupting their quarterback room. Not to mention that winning more games might be counterproductive, draft wise, in an otherwise lost season.

Prescott is the clear starter for 2025, assuming a successful return from his hamstring injury. Though it might have been worth signing Jones just so Prescott doesn't get as emotional on the sidelines after Cowboys losses.