What Dale Earnhardt Jr. Did After 9/11 Was Bigger Than NASCAR

This week marked the 23-year anniversary of 9/11. Hard to believe, right? On one hand, it seems like forever ago. On the other, it feels like it happened just yesterday.

Wild. It was one of those where were you moments for everyone, of any and all ages. I was in third grade, watching from my classroom on one of those fatback TVs. We left school early. Not sure if we went back the next day.

I remember, like, five things from my childhood. That's at the top of the list.

Anyway, NASCAR fans probably have another where were you moment when it comes to 9/11, and it took place 12 days later at Dover in the sport's first race back after the attacks.

I remember that particular Sunday, too, because it was a return-to-action for both the NFL and NASCAR.

The 2001 season was a LOADED one for racing fans, for those who don't remember. Dale Earnhardt died that February. Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to Daytona a few months later and won in probably the most iconic race of all time.

Junior played a big role in this core memory, too. Not only did he win that Sunday at Dover in NASCAR's first race since 9/11, but he did so in his iconic Budweiser/USA No. 8 Chevy.

And buddy, THAT's when you knew America was BACK:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped get America back on our feet

Chills. See? Even 23 years later, you get 'em.

Hey, where's that big American flag at? What a perfect line there from Junior. God. There is not a single other driver who should've won that race. Not one.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the perfect person to win it. He needed to win it. Had to win it. On this particular day, in this particular race, we needed Dale Earnhardt Jr. to come through.

And there was never a doubt. Led half the race, cruised to the checkered/American flag, did a victory lap with it … the best. 100,000 strong chanting USA, USA, USA!

Wanna know when America was officially BACK after 9/11? For me, it was right here at Dover. Chills.

Anyway, it's been 23 years, and NASCAR fans ain't ready to forget about this iconic moment any time soon. Nor should they be.

Never forget.

PS: The Cal Ripken Jr. 400? What a name!