We've Got Some Gamesmanship Happening Ahead Of The Panthers-Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final Matchup

The two teams last met in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, which Florida swept

It was only back in 2023 that the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes last played each other in the Eastern Conference final, with Florida sweeping that series, however, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour would challenge you on that one.

But this is to say that we should expect a dose of bad blood in this series.

Sure, I don't think the Panthers are necessarily capable of playing a series that's devoid of any kind of bad blood — they're downright ruthless — but things are getting a little chippy already, and it has to do with, of all things, where the Hurricanes had to hold their news conferences ahead of Tuesday night's Game 1.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Obviously, as the Stanley Cup playoffs go on and more and more teams head to Cancun, lake cottages, and golf courses around the globe, more eyes focus on those teams left playing.

So, with that, comes more media attention and members of the press, which means you've got to make some room for them to do their thing and for opponents to do their press conferences.

In this case, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo, the league decided that the best place to set up a space like this was in the Panthers' gym, and apparently, they're not super-jazzed about the arrangement.

Yeah, that sounds like something he would do.

We can debate whether Matthew Tkachuk is a "tough guy," but I think it's inarguable that he's one of the sport's best agitators.

What's wild about the Panthers is that, in addition to Tkachuk, this playoff run features Brad Marchand on the roster for a one-two punch of pest-ery.

I hope this series goes longer than the four games these two went in 2023, and I think it will, but I still see the Cats coming out on top and going to their third-straight Stanley Cup Final.