We've Seem To Have A Ringo Starr-Roger Daltrey Beef In The Year Of Our Lord 2025

We're used to celebrity beefs these days, but it's not all that often you get what appears to be the makings of a beef between a pair of octogenarian rock music icons.

On one side, you've got Ringo Starr, the drummer of a little band that you're probably not super familiar with called "The Beatles," while on the other side of this, we have Roger Daltrey, he of The Who fame.

Now, what could these two guys, who are 84 and 81 years old, respectively, possibly be mad at each other over?

Well, Ringo — whose real name is Richard Starkey — has a drum-playing son named Zak Starkey, who previously sat behind the kit for the Who.

The younger Starkey was recently fired by the Who, then rehired a bit later, then fired again despite having played with the band for decades.

According to his interview in Rolling Stone, Starkey's firing came after a performance at Royal Albert Hall in London during which they played, somewhat ironically, "The Song Is Over."

The performance was a bit of a debacle with Daltrey coming in early, but later blamed it on Starkey for missing a few beats, though they later accused him of "over-playing."

But during this time, he went to someone who knows a thing or two things about the music biz and who is perhaps history's biggest benefactor from another drummer getting fired in human history, his old man, Ringo Starr.

"I’m very proud of him standing up for me," Starkey said, before being asked what it was that his dad said to him. "He said, "I’ve never liked the way that little man runs that band."

Sure sounds like a shot at Daltrey — who, according to the Internet, is 5'6", which is certainly "little man" territory — but good for Ringo for backing up his son.

We'll see if any more comes from this or if Daltrey has a response to 5'8" Ringo, but these old guys have better things to do than hurl shots at each other.