We've Got Opening Day 'Sell The Team' Chants In Pittsburgh

After getting their 2025 MLB season underway with a week-long trip down to Florida for four games against the Marlins and three against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Pittsburgh Pirates are finally back in the Steel City for their home opener.

However, team owner Bob Nutting might wish they were still on the road, because in the team's first game at PNC Park, we've already got throngs of fans calling for him to sell the team.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The Pirates welcomed the Yankees on Friday, and it didn't take long before the fan unrest flared up.

That was well before the game — which the Pirates lost 9-4 — went final, too. That has to be some kind of record.

Maybe A's fans were saying that last Opening Day, but that was with a move to Las Vegas (by way of Sacramento) becoming a reality.

As far as I know, the Pirates aren't going anywhere; their fans are just sick of losing.

However, Nutting himself said the team is committed to winning.

"I really respect and appreciate the passion of our fans," Nutting said, per the Associated Press. "I understand their anger and I understand their concern and I understand that they want the team to win. I do too, that’s the most important thing we’re focused on."

Nutting talked about what the team needs to do from here.

"Throughout my career, I have led organizations and I have filtered out and focused on the most important tasks," he said. "And that’s exactly what we need to do here in Pittsburgh, we need to focus on winning."

However, as our own Ian Miller pointed out recently, the Pirates don't exactly have a track record of doing what they can to build a winning team. As Ian noted, it has been nearly a decade since the team last signed a free agent to a multi-year deal.

That's not how you focus on winning.