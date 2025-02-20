Empire State Building Dunks On CN Tower Ahead Of 4 Nations Final

The United States and Canada will go head-to-head in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game in what is already being billed as the biggest hockey game in years.

It'll be the second meeting between the two teams this tournament, with last Saturday night's game being a heated affair with three fights in the first nine seconds of regulation.

So, people on both sides of the US-Canada border are fired up, and so are a pair of the most iconic buildings from their respective nations.

I don't know when it was decided that buildings needed social media accounts. Like, I get they need to post updates like, "The observation deck is closed because some kid puked on it" or reminders like, "Hey, we'd appreciate it if you guys didn't climb up the outside of the Empire State Building."

But the Empire State Building's X account is known to get a little saucy — it's like the Wendy's of skyscrapers — and that has led to it getting into a bit of beef with one of the most iconic buildings in Canada, Toronto's CN Tower.

Both buildings announced that they would be lighting up.

The Empire State Building likes to mix it up, and it took a swing at the CN Tower.

I'm not even really sure what it's talking about — some little bit of architectural semantics I guess — but I'm all about it.

We can debate which is more iconic — although I think it's pretty obvious which is the winner; I never saw King Kong climb the CN Tower while getting drilled by biplane guns — but I just love seeing everyone (including buildings and whatever the CN Tower is) getting fired up about an international hockey game.

Hats off to the NHL for hitting an absolute home run with this 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.