Major College Football Team Releases Epic Throwback Uniforms, Photos Are Unbelievably Slick

The West Virginia Mountaineers are already winning the uniform game months before the football season even starts.

The Mountaineers are going through a bit of a rebuild after several disappointing seasons. Neal Brown is gone, Rich Rodriguez is, once again, the head coach at WVU and fans are starting to buy back in.

Well, the program definitely gave them something to be excited about with some flashy throwback uniforms.

West Virginia releases throwback uniforms.

The Mountaineers released throwback uniforms this week for the upcoming season that will honor the look from 1965.

To put it as simply as possible, these uniforms are awesome.

Check them out in the Instagram post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

West Virginia might not have notched a lot of wins over the past few years, but credit where credit is due. These throwback uniforms are nothing short of awesome.

Every part of the uniform is gold. Whoever designed them deserves a huge raise. ESPN reports it's not known what game they will be worn, but for the sake of fans and players, let's hope it's for a major matchup.

Also, I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't include a video of fans singing John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

One of the best moments in college sports is when WVU fans start belting out the iconic country song.

It is going to be a lot of fun to watch the Mountaineers run out onto the field this season with the throwback uniforms. It's a drug for college football fans. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.