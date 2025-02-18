Welcome To Del Boca Vista: FAU Owls Hosting Seinfeld Night On Thursday

I don't know about you, but I love going to a game when there's a theme night.

Like, I feel like it's almost un-American to go to a minor league baseball or hockey game on the requisite Star Wars Night that every team has and not enjoy every second of it as ̶n̶e̶r̶d̶s̶ die-hard fans dressed as Stormtroopers patrol the concourse in search of runaway droids… and also nachos.

The Florida Atlantic Owls basketball team will host a theme night this week, and the themeing for this one runs nice and deep.

Ladies and gentlemen: Thursday evening is Seinfeld Night at Del Boca Vista.

The Owls will take on the Wichita State Shockers in an American Athletic Conference match-up and that night they'll pay homage to the iconic sitcom (which, before this even becomes a debate is way better than Friends. It just is) with the Owls turning their arena into the retirement paradise home to Morty and Helen Seinfeld as well as notorious Space Pen owner Jack Klompus that is Del Boca Vista.

But they've got plenty of good stuff on the agenda the entire night.

That's right. Kramer will be on hand in some capacity and a limited number of fans will even get their very own PEZ dispensers.

But I think the highlight of the night is going to be when the university's marine biology program is honored during the game. There won't be a dry eye in Del Boca Vista when today's marine biologists of tomorrow get their recognition for making sure a Titleist doesn't end up in a whale's blow hole.

But why a Seinfeld night? Well, according to the The Palm Beach Post, it's head coach John Jakus' favorite TV show, and the school's fans were known for using cutouts of some of the show's characters during games when the Owls made a miraculous run deep into the NCAA Tournament.