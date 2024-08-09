The Joe Milton Show Overshadows Drake Maye Debut In Patriots' Preseason Opener

The New England Patriots' preseason opener was supposed to be about Drake Maye's debut and perhaps getting reacquainted with Jacoby Brissett. But Joe Milton had other ideas.

The Patriots rookie quarterback, slotted as No. 4 on the depth chart and in a four-man quarterback room, was electric.

Joe Milton Best Player On Field

Coach Jerod Mayo was asked if any player exceeded his expectations this game and the answer came with no hesitation.

"The easy answer would be Joe," Mayo said. "Joe went out there, and I don't think we've seen a quarterback around here run around as much as he did and was still able to get the ball down the field.

"So, it was Joe."

Milton was the best player on the field this night. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 54 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass. He also rushed five times for 22 yards.

"I had a lot fun, man," Milton said. "It's a blessing. A lot of people from where I'm from, you know, they dream of being in this situation. So just go out and cherish it all means a lot to me."

Depth Chart Reshuffle In Order

And, I get it, it's the preseason. Milton didn't face any starters. It's a very small sample size. He still has a ton to learn, including improving his reads, according to Mayo.

But the former University of Tennessee star showed the amazing gifts that led the Patriots to select him in the sixth round of the same draft they picked Maye in the first round.

So if the Patriots don't undergo something of a depth chart reshuffle following this one, something is amiss because Milton cannot be the fourth-best quarterback on the team behind Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots in general and Mayo in particular may resist the scramble anytime soon. They've apparently settled on Brissett as their starter for the beginning of the regular season.

Patriots Starting Jacoby Brissett

That's pretty much written in stone unless Milton or Maye take the tablet the next few weeks and smash it like Moses before the sinful Israelites in the Ten Commandments.

Maye is expected to be the backup to Brissett and is the heir apparent to the starting job when – yes, when – Brissett shows he's a solid but not great NFL quarterback.

But Milton, 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds with a Howitzer arm, titillates. Especially if he fills in gaps in his game.

"Honestly, look, Joe went out there, we know he has a big arm, he has the athleticism." Mayo said. "He's getting better with his reads every single day. He has natural leadership ability.

"But once again, it's not just about one game, it's about the full body of work. So, you can come out here and play well, but you also have to do it on a day-to-day basis and in practice. And you've got to gain the confidence of not only the coaches but your teammates, and this is a step forward for him."

Drake Maye Trending As Pats Backup

This doesn't necessarily mean it's a step back for Maye. Or Brissett.

Each played only one series against the Carolina Panthers. Brissett didn't complete a pass in three attempts. Maye completed 2 of 3 passes, but both went to running backs – one on a screen, the other a checkdown.

It didn't suggest instant stardom for Maye.

"I felt like I handled the nerves, handled the jitters pretty well," Maye said. "I cheered on my teammates, that's the biggest thing. I felt I was loud on the sideline and engaged – that's the biggest thing as a rookie, you want to be engaged.

"Other than that, on the field, not a lot happened …"

The limited playing time for both players was connected to other factors. When the starting offensive line was pulled, the night was done for New England's starter and backup.

Have To Protect Maye, Brissett

"That's always a consideration," Mayo said specifically of Maye. "If he's in there, you want him in there with the starting offensive line. Not saying we don't have to protect the other guys, but absolutely that did go into it."

The person that is most likely affected by Milton's outing is Bailey Zappe. He was a long shot to make this team before this game.

He got the most play time and was mostly unremarkable in completing 12 of 20 passes. He's the guy in trouble with Milton obviously delivering an epiphany performance.

Everyone at Gillette Stadium seemed to understand that.

When Maye was removed from the game in favor of Zappe, the sparse crowd booed. When Zappe played the entire second quarter and into the third quarter there were more boos when the third year veteran continued to come out with the offense for more work.

When Milton finally got his chance with 4:12 left in the third quarter, there were cheers. And that was before Milton went off.

So, if nothing else, this game should decide who New England's top three quarterback choices are going to be. The question is whether Mayo and his coaching staff will agree.