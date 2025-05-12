We Know Which State Is The No. 1 Spot For Pizza Lovers, And The Answer Is Shocking

I was born and raised in New Hampshire, which is where I live. There’s a ton of stuff to like about the state: the White Mountains, the rugged yet beautiful coastline, the complete lack of a sales tax. Don’t sleep on The Granite State, it's awesome.

But I think I just found my favorite reason to call myself a citizen of New Hampshire.

Maine Lobster Now conducted a survey in which it sought to find out which state loves pizza the most. As reported by Travel + Leisure , the top spot was determined by analyzing:

The number of pizzerias per 100,000 residents

Data from Google searches to gauge interest

The average price of pizza by pie in each state

After gathering all the information based on these criteria, the survey revealed that the top spot for pizza lovers to visit is…

New Hampshire.

***checks notes to make sure it wasn’t New York or Chicago***

Yup, it's true! New Hampshire is the place for great pizza. TALK TO ME!!!!!

(I’m a pizza fanatic myself, so this gets me stoked.) The other top five finishers were, in order:

Ohio

Delaware

Pennsylvania

Michigan

New York, the state most people probably thought would top the list was No. 29.

"It's hard to reconcile these numbers with New York's cultural dominance in the pizza world, but its iconic, thin, foldable slices continue to shape America's love for pizza, regardless of the rankings," the report said.

Sure, the results seem like a stretch given that NYC, Chicago, and Connecticut are all hot spots for the best food on the planet. But the numbers are painting the picture. I’m just reporting on the facts.

Plus, local haunts like M&Y Pizzeria, The Gas Light, and Flatbreads all know how to do pizza right. There are hundreds of other good places I haven’t visited that also do a phenomenal job.

I think I’m going to do a bit more exploring in the best pizza state in the country to find more.

Want to join me on my journey to discover the best pizzas in NH? Email me: john.simmons@outkick.com.