We Have A Ball Boy Assault Case In The Louisville-Pitt Game

No one said being a ball boy for a major sporting event was easy.

We all remember Kramer struggling with his ball boy duties at the U.S. Open in Seinfeld all those years ago, as that gave us some insight into what it took to go into that profession.

If you thought being a ball boy at a tennis match was hard, though, try getting mauled by a couple of Division I defensive backs.

This Louisville ball boy got more than he bargained for when he foolishly tried to play keep away with a couple of Pitt Panthers who, conservatively, look like they have about eight inches of height on the poor guy.

I think I speak for everyone when I ask: what the hell is going on in this clip?

The video is only 16 seconds long and I didn't happen to be watching the game as it happened (I was being a loyal company man and watching the Big Noon game on FOX), so some context is needed.

The best version of events I can piece together is that Pitt intercepted Louisville and the DB who picked this ball off was trying to give it away in celebration to his home fans.

For those of you that don't know it, away teams travel with their own sets of footballs, and this is especially relevant when the two squads use different brands of footballs (Louisville is an Adidas school while Pitt is sponsored by Nike).

In this instance, it looks like the ball boy was just being a good employee and trying to save some school property from ending up in the student section at Acrisure Stadium.

Unfortunately for our beleaguered ball boy, the Pitt defense had other plans and launched a two-pronged attack against their unsuspecting victim.

Luckily, the comments section on X had his back.

I concur! That's the kind of hustle you love to see!

Keep up the good work, ball boy.

With that type of hustle, you'll be promoted to equipment manager in no time.