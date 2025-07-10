We Have An Answer On Ronald Acuna Jr. Trade Possibilities

The Atlanta Braves are all but eliminated from postseason contention in 2025.

They're a woeful 40-51, just a few games ahead of the last-place Washington Nationals. They're 13 games behind the first place Philadelphia Phillies, 9.5 games out of a wild card spot, and battered by injuries. Bullpen struggles have contributed to wildly underperforming their "expected" record. Based on their +2 run differential, the Braves should be 46-45. They've lost five more games than they should have.

Regardless of what should happen, those extra losses are in the books, and barring a miraculous turnaround, their season is effectively over. Several key players will be free agents after the season, including Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias. Chris Sale is a free agent after the 2026 season. And with a relatively barren farm system, it might be the time to pack it in, trade superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and rebuild. Right?

Well. Maybe not.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Apparently Staying Put In Atlanta

Jim Bowden, a former GM and current analyst for The Athletic and SiriusXM, posted on X late Wednesday evening that the Braves have essentially shut down any inquiries as to Acuna's availability.

"Just to be clear the #Braves have no interest or plans to trade Ronald Acuna, Jr nor will they even consider offers for him according to multiple GMS who have inquired after some various media reports," Bowden said.

Well, you can't blame them for asking.

There is some logic to trading Acuna right now; he's frequently hurt, so taking advantage of a healthy run of production this season makes sense. The Braves have seen key starters like Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris regress significantly, clouding their future depth. Their farm system is one of the worst in baseball, after years of churning out players like Acuna, Austin Riley, Harris and Spencer Strider.

Acuna is under team control for three more seasons, making him immensely valuable and bringing back a huge return. He's also not necessarily likely to resign in Atlanta, given the enormous contract he'll get when he reaches free agency.

But the Braves play in a huge market, Acuna is their best player, they can reasonably expect to improve on their bad luck in 2026, and maybe make some targeted acquisitions in free agency. If they struggle again next year, it might be more likely. For now though? It's not worth giving up on a generational player, upsetting fans, and throwing in the towel. Even if this season has been an unfortunate wash.