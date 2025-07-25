We Asked And You Answered: Where Would You Like To See Nick Saban Coach Again?

If Saban comes back, here's where some of you thought his best landing spots would be.

Last week I decided to rank some of the potential landing spots for Nick Saban to coach should he come out of retirement.

Since then, I have had many, shall we say, "passionate" fans reach out to me with some of their own suggestions as to where they would like to see the GOAT land.

I felt like Paul Finebaum thumbing through some of the fan mail I received; it was a blast!

Let's take a look at some of my favorite theories and unhinged ramblings sent to me by the finest minds college football has to offer (last names not included, what do I look like, ANTIFA?).

Calipari Dreamin'

Arkansas!! Chicken man needs to go all in. Pig sooie!! - Jared

Jared, a rabid Razorbacks fan, wants to see the GOAT calling plays for the Hogs this September.

Having John Calipari and Nick Saban on the same campus at the same time would be pretty wild; Fayetteville would instantly become the college sports capital of the world with those two egos in one city.

The "Chicken Man" Jared is referring to is John H. Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods.

If anyone can make this happen, it's Mr. Dino Nuggets himself.

"Where The Hell Is Boone, NC?"

App State for the win…..chill in the Blue Ridge while moving a credible team up the ladder of respectability. In 2 yrs time "Where the hell is Boone, NC" T-shirts will be totally obsolete…. - Mickey

You heard it here first, folks. Saban to App State!

I would LOVE to see something like this for the "Saban Effect" alone.

Not only would the "Where the hell is Boone, NC" shirts go obsolete, like our friend Mickey said, the entire campus would look vastly different by the time Saban's reign came to an end in western North Carolina.

You would be shocked at how many "science buildings" a couple of national championships can buy for a university.

Worst To First

My 2 cents on this. As a Bama fan I am rooting hard for DeBoer so I do not like that Idea. But how about Kent State. Most predictions have Kent State as THE WORST TEAM in College Football. Imagine THAT turn around. - Dan

I love this idea for two reasons.

One, Saban played for Kent State in the '70s, and I have a soft spot for coaches returning to their alma maters and leading them to glory (think Spurrier rather than Frost).

And two, the idea of rebuilding a desolate program is something that should resonate with anyone who has ever booted up an EA Sports college football game.

We've all picked Kent State at some point in dynasty mode and have won a natty or two with them, right?

Nick Saban is one of us!

"I Gotta Ask My Wife…"

Honestly, I don't think that's up to Coach Saban. That's up to Miss Terry. Personally, I think Coach Saban is enjoying not throwing headsets, or having recruits walk into his office with a hastily opened duffle yelling, put the money in the bag! - Jeff

This is probably the most relatable entry I've received yet.

Whether it's going golfing with the boys or taking an eight-figure paycheck as the greatest coach of all-time, we have all had to ask the wife for permission to do something from time-to-time.

Even the GOAT has to defer to the "boss" sometimes.

One Man Wolfpack

SABAN OUGHTA LAND THE NC STATE COACHING JOB- DAVE DOREAN WILL BE RUN OUT OF RALEIGH AFTER THIS SEASON BY THE RABID WOLFPACK FAN BASE. HE COULD THEN SQUARE OFF WITH ARCH RIVAL UNC AND COACH BILL BELICHEK ! - Shep

Our guy Shep here is REALLY excited about the prospect of Saban replacing Dave Doeren, and who could blame him?

Doeren is a fine coach, but I think he may have reached his ceiling in Raleigh, plateauing at nine wins only a handful of times with the Wolfpack.

With how sneaky fertile the recruiting grounds of the Tar Heel State are, I think Shep is right to believe Saban could dominate in a short amount of time at NC State.

Speaking of Tar Heels, Shep's other point about having a built-in rivalry with his old buddy Bill Belichick is a great one.

The UNC vs. NC State game would be appointment television with those two roaming their respective sidelines.

Let's make it happen!