WBC Finale Crushes Ratings, Becomes Most-Watched Game Ever

On Fox alone, the game averaged 10.2 million viewers, more than doubling the reach of the previous championship.

The World Baseball Classic became a television smash, even if Team USA could not finish the job against Venezuela in the final.

Ratings are out for the WBC finale, and the appetite for baseball keeps climbing to all-time highs. And it only means one thing … a lot of people watched Aaron Judge flop on the big stage.

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The championship game between Venezuela and the United States drew 10,784,000 viewers across Fox and Fox Deportes, the largest audience in tournament history and a massive result for international baseball in the United States.

For a tournament that once had to fight for mainstream attention, that number is a great sign of the potential moving forward. It was a huge night for the event, even if it ended with the home audience watching Team USA fall one win short.

The biggest takeaway was the jump from the 2023 final. That game between Japan and the United States averaged roughly 4.48 million viewers on FS1, which was a strong showing at the time.

On Fox alone, the game averaged 10.2 million viewers, more than doubling the reach of the previous championship.

Additionally, the 10.2 million audience topped every non-World Series MLB postseason game from the previous year.

It also outdrew six of the seven NBA Finals games from last season.

The USA-Dominican Republic semifinal drew 7.37 million viewers across FS1 and Fox Deportes platforms, briefly setting the event’s high-water mark before the championship surpassed it.

Across the tournament, Fox’s English-language networks averaged 1.29 million viewers, making it the most-watched WBC on English-language television since the event began in 2006.

Concerns about pitchers' health and timing have never fully gone away, but the 2026 final showed that fans will make time for meaningful baseball when the stakes feel real.

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