Wayne Gretzky's Wife Reveals That He's One Of History's Greatest Nappers

Is there anything the Great One doesn't do at an elite level?

The stretch from Christmas through New Year's Day is one of the greatest times on the napping calendar. It's when many of us throw down some of our best day-snoozing performances, but it turns out that there may be no better napper than the Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky's wife, Janet, was a guest on the Never Offside podcast, hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli, the better halves of NHLers Jeff Petry and Tyler Toffoli.

"He's called 'The Great Napper,'" she said. "I can show you 16 pictures of him in the last year. I get these great random pictures of Wayne sleeping everywhere."

I love it. I didn't think it was possible to like Wayne Gretzky more, but now that I know he's a nap machine, here we are.

Not enough people appreciate what a skill napping is. I mean, anyone can nap in their bed, but to be able to nap anywhere — planes, cars, even couches at stores, as Janet mentioned in the clip — is impressive.

"One of the funniest stories is when he did this match golf event on TV," Mrs. Gretzky recalled. "It was like (Mark) Wahlberg and Michael Phelps and Ken Griffey Jr., you name it. Bill Murray and Wayne were the old men in it. And I mean, these guys would be out stretching… and Bill Murray and Wayne would be on two couches sleeping, you know? Like, just napping.

"And Wayne ended up winning the million dollars, you know, which was funny."

Imagine being able to tag your greatest napping story with, "Then I woke up, played a round of golf with Bill Murray, and then won a million dollars."

My best napping story is capped off with, " So, I woke up on my couch and spilled the Mr. Pibb I was drinking all over myself… also, it was the next day."

Wayne's built differently, both on the ice and wherever he can get a few minutes to shut his eyes and catch a few Z's.