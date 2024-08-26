WATCH: Two Players Throw Punches In UMass, Rutgers Women's Soccer Game

We normally don’t think of soccer as a sport that creates a lot of potential for in-game fist fights. Usually, that’s reserved for pro hockey, the NFL, or even sometimes high school football . Rarely, if ever, do we think of soccer, much less women’s soccer.

But the Rutgers and UMass women’s soccer programs didn’t care about that. On Sunday afternoon, they turned the pitch into the center of a melee.

Scarlet Knights forward Gia Girman went for a hard challenge on a Minutemen player, causing her to fall to the ground in some measure of pain. It was a clear and obvious foul, and Umass’ Ashley Lamond took special exception to Girman’s challenge.

Lamond rushed over to Girman, and stood over her in anger. Nevertheless, Girman was able to get on her feet and confront her opponent.

Once both girls were on their feet, fists started flying, and members of both teams flocked to the scrum to break it up. (It should be noted that both these players are seniors, so this kind of behavior was especially surprising given their experience level). Fortunately, it didn’t escalate into anything worse than what the initial two started.

Unsurprisingly, both UFC wannabes were shown a red card and sent off the pitch.

I’m all for sticking up for your teammates, but ladies, let's have a little respect for each other. Can’t you resolve your differences without throwing punches? Save that for the hockey rink.