WATCH: Texas HS Football Game Ends In An Insane Way That You Need To See To Believe

There are crazy endings to football games, and then there are really crazy endings to football games. And then, there’s what happened in a Texas high school football game last night.

Frisco Wakeland and Frisco Lone Star were duking it out in a clash of crosstown rivals. Wakeland led 56-42 with 8:52 left in regulation , but Lone Star stormed back to take a 59-56 lead with 40 seconds left. However, the game went into overtime tied at 59.

I just want to stop and say how bonkers this game is. 59 points apiece, and overtime? I’m a dude who loves seeing a lot of points scored, so this makes me happy just to hear about it.

But if you thought that was insane, wait until you see what happened in overtime.

Wakeland got stuffed on a fourth-and-goal from the one, meaning that Lone Star only needed a field goal to escape with a nerve-racking victory. With the ball on the 9-yard line, all Lone Star needed to do was line up for a 26-yard field goal and head for the buses as the victors.

But for no discernable reason known to mankind, they decided to run one more play. I guess I understand the thought process, you can try to chew up a few more yards. I would’ve just lined up to take the three points, but maybe they had a bad kicker.

It almost ended up being a non-starter, since sophomore quarterback Karece Hoyt got the ball to the one-yard line thanks to some help from his teammates. But then, all heck broke loose.

Hoyt lost the ball, and then defensive end Austin Wilson scooped up the ball. Sure, that sucks, but you can certainly stop a defensive end from taking it to the house, right?

Wrong. Wilson did the unthinkable and stormed 99 yards in the other direction to give Wakeland a 65-59 win.

Holy cuh-rap! I can’t think of a more unthinkable way to win or lose a game. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you realize you haven’t. Football is the best, isn't it?