Team USA Bobsledder Kris Horn Forced To Take Terrifying Solo Ride After Teammates Miss Sled: WATCH

Next time try taking the stairs.

Talk about being left out in the cold.

In a sport where timing is everything and teamwork is mandatory, U.S. bobsledder Kris Horn found out that going solo can be terrifying.

During a World Cup four-man race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, the American found himself racing down the world’s most famous ice track at 80 mph, completely alone.

What was supposed to be a choreographed dart down the hill turned into a Three Stooges routine on ice.

As the sled began its descent down the historic Olympia Bobrun, Horn’s three teammates failed to execute the most basic part: actually jumping onto the sled.

The chaos began at the push.

WATCH:

In the blink of an eye, the sled gained too much momentum, leaving the trio of pushers grasping at air.

While his teammates stumbled in the snow at the top of the mountain, Horn was already locked in and hunkered down.

Horn realized with a sinking gut that the seats behind him were empty.

Without that extra weight, Horn wasn’t just driving a sled … he was trying to steer a chaotic, underweight missile through a maze of cold and very stiff obstacles.

The run quickly turned into a fight for survival.

Spectators at the legendary Horseshoe curve watched in awestruck silence as the solo sled rattled through the turns.

Lacking the stability of a full crew, it bounced around like a pinball. At that point, every mistake was potentially lethal.

Horn showed the kind of grit usually reserved for New York City subway commuters during rush hour. He navigated the treacherous corners with composure, knowing one flip could turn him into a localized grease spot on the Swiss landscape. When he finally screeched to a halt, he was in last place, but alive.

"I don't even know what to say," Horn said after the harrowing run. "That was a first."

The mistake left teammate Josh Powell banged up after his failed attempt to board the moving rocket.

Powell told the Associated Press he was "a little sore" but said he "should be fine in a couple days."

U.S. head coach Chris Fogt breathed a sigh of relief that the team escaped a total catastrophe.

Fogt acknowledged they dodged a silver bullet, telling the Associated Press the team was "fortunate it wasn’t worse."

