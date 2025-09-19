WATCH: Shaq Barrett Puts NFL Reflexes To Use While Changing Diaper

It was a combine performance any football player would be proud of

As many of you readers may know, I am both a dad and a germaphobe, which is often times not a great combination.

The amount of bodily fluids that get flung in your direction is guaranteed to keep even the most sedentary parent on their toes when dealing with an infant.

NFL linebacker Shaq Barrett is no stranger to having to use his lightning-quick reflexes to plug up running lanes and scrape across the defensive line to make tackles, but his athleticism was put to the test in a much different way while changing his baby's diaper, and his wife caught the whole thing on one of their security cameras.

Before we talk about the liquid rocket that was bearing down on Barrett's face, let's applaud the man's agility that helped him avoid a potential hazmat situation.

Barrett retired from the NFL last summer, but if this video is any indication, the former Pro Bowl linebacker hasn't lost a step.

Look at the vertical leap he gets by jumping out of his chair!

It takes an explosive athlete to be able to generate that kind of power in the lower body.

Are we sure Barrett is done playing football? Because if I were him, I'd send this tape to a list of NFL GM's and I would probably be expecting at least a couple missed calls by the end of the day.

Color me impressed!

Speaking of color, the hue of whatever bioweapon that was planted on Barrett's living room chair is enough to churn my stomach.

I've had to deal with some pretty gnarly diaper situations in my son's short time on Earth, but the fact that something as vile as that stain was moving quickly enough to get a retired linebacker to shoot out of his chair like that makes me glad my little guy isn't lactose intolerant.

I imagine my face will look similar to a war veteran's while experiencing PTSD the next time my wife asks me if I can change a diaper, and she won't have a clue why.

The comments section shares my sentiments, as it looks like being a dad is a near universal language on X.

Well said, my fellow social media dads!

Now, if you will excuse me, I need to go mentally prepare for picking my son up from daycare. Lord only knows what fresh Hell awaits me as I go to give him his afternoon diaper change.

Wish me luck!