WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 301-Foot Throw Embarrasses Lazy Yankees Player

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to show why he is one of the best in the game, embarrassing a New York Yankees player on Friday night.

In the top of the third inning, Acuña caught a fly ball from Yankees hitter Cody Bellinger to get the second out. However, infielder Jorbit Vivas took his sweet ol' time, tagging up from second to third and Acuña made him pay for it, as the 5x All-Star threw a no-hop, absolute rocket to get Vivas out before he could successfully tag up.

Acuna's 300+ Foot Throw Is Unreal

"Vivas is doubled up! What a throw! Come on!!!" the MLB Network broadcaster screamed. "Jaws are dropping!" the color commentator responded.

Meanwhile, on the Yankees YES Network broadcast, commentators Michael Kay and Joe Girardi ripped into Vivas for his foolishness in thinking anything was "a given" in this game of baseball.

"That can’t happen. Those are little things that cost you a chance to have Aaron Judge hit with first and third," former Yankees manager Girardi said. "You just took the bat out of Aaron Judge’s hands. First of all, you’re not running hard to third, then you don’t slide. As you said, perfect word, inexcusable," Kay followed up.

Acuna's throw was measured at 301-feet, making it the first over 300-foot throw with no bounces since Mookie Betts' 302-foot throw in 2020.

Across the Yankees' social media, Vivas and the team were getting completely slammed by the passionate fanbase. Sure, Acuna's throw was unbelievable, but there is nothing more infuriating than a player not hustling! Not to mention, what the heck was the third base coach doing by not alerting Jorbit to slide?

The Braves would score three more runs in the bottom of the inning and end up winning with ease, 7-3.

"[Vivas] hasn't heard a thing and just pulls up to third and tagged out like a fool. He should be removed from the game and sent down immediately after the game. Ridiculous. Drives ya nuts!" one passionate fan tweeted.

Yes, yes it does.