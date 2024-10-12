WATCH: The Oregon Duck Gives Student A Haircut On College GameDay

I’m not a huge Oregon Ducks fan per se. They’re a fun team to watch, but they are not my favorite team (that honor belongs to the Michigan Wolverines). But man, do I love Oregon’s mascot, Puddles.

Last year , this guy stole the show at a couple of "College GameDay" appearances in Eugene, and today was no different. The trademark ESPN show traveled to Eugene, OR to preview today’s matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are No. 2 and 3 in the country respectively. You know what the best thing to do when you’re in town for a Top-3 college football matchup is?

Get a haircut from a giant duck - and that’s exactly what one student did.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was in the middle of analyzing the Buckeyes defense and how good they are, when out of nowhere Puddles was standing on a platform holding a sign that said "Who wants a haircut?"

When I saw this live, I thought he was trying to persuade one of the panelists to shave his top. But he already had a student ready, and this stunt of course got Pat McAfee super excited.

I cannot accurately express how much I love Puddles. Name me a mascot - in any sport - that has more personality and pizzazz to his character than this guy. Sure, the Philadelphia Flyers have Gritty, and he’s pretty hilarious. But I still give the slightest of edges to The Duck. I mean, would Gritty shave a fan’s head in live TV? Probably. But has he yet? Nope!

The Ducks and the Buckeyes kickoff at 7:30 p.m, and this mascot is bound to pull some hilarious stunts on the sidelines. If you don’t have any interest in the teams playing, at least watch the game for Puddles.