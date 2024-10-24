WATCH: Man Arrested After Crashing Zamboni While Dressed As A Kangaroo

A man in Canada is in trouble after allegedly crashing a Zamboni while under the influence of alcohol, and he did this while dressed as — of all things — a kangaroo.

According to CTV News, a 25-year-old man was cleaning the ice between a pair of games at a rink in Chelsea, Quebec, at around 9:45 on October 21.

Suspicions were raised when the man behind the wheel of the ice-resurfacer (Zamboni is a brand name; people forget that) crashed into the boards right where the Zamboni door is while a pair of referees looked on.

Lucky for us, pretty much all rinks have LiveBarn cameras these days, so we can have a looksee for ourselves.

You can hear a loud crash when the Zamboni clobbers the boards at a relatively slow speed, but remember, Zambonis weigh a lot. If you look closely, you can also see that the driver has some kind of hood that's part of a kangaroo costume — which no one has explained the reason for — over his head.

Police administered a sobriety test, and arrested the man. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court.

If I was the rink owner, I'd be mad about the damage to the boards, but even more upset that someone was so reckless with my Zamboni. Short of the Pope Mobile, I don't think any slow-moving vehicle is held in as much regard as a Zamboni.

True story: my brother drives the Zamboni for a minor league hockey team as a side gig. Yeah, that's super badass, but I swear when he tells people this, you'd think he told them he can walk on water (although, technically, he can drive on it).

The Zamboni is a revered piece of technology, and crashing one — especially in hockey-mad Canada — will never go over well.

Crashing one after boozing, even less so.