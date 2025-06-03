WATCH: KC Royals Star Prospect Jac Caglianone Robbed Of First MLB Hit

Kansas City Royals star prospect Jac Caglianone got the call and was batting sixth (DH) for KC in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Caglianone nearly recorded his first hit of his career in the majors, until Cards center field Victor Scott stepped in.

Scott robbed Caliganone ('cag-lee-own') in his first Major League at-bat with an incredible hustle play in the second frame of the contest.

Sorry, rookie, but not today!

KC picked Caglianone with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Caglianone played 12 Triple-A games and hit .319 with six homers and a 1.093 OPS.

Caglianone shared his excitement ahead of his debut. "I’ve been dreaming this day ever since I could really kind of comprehend the idea of being a professional baseball player," Caglianone said. "I’m super excited."

Welcome to the Show, Jac.

