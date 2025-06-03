WATCH: KC Royals Star Prospect Jac Caglianone Robbed Of First MLB Hit

Nice try, Jac.

Kansas City Royals star prospect Jac Caglianone got the call and was batting sixth (DH) for KC in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

ST. LOUIS - Jac Caglianone #14 of the Kansas City Royals talks with media in the dugout prior to his MLB debut during the game between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 3, 2025. (Photo by Ali Overstreet/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Caglianone nearly recorded his first hit of his career in the majors, until Cards center field Victor Scott stepped in.

Scott robbed Caliganone ('cag-lee-own') in his first Major League at-bat with an incredible hustle play in the second frame of the contest. 

Sorry, rookie, but not today!

KC picked Caglianone with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Caglianone played 12 Triple-A games and hit .319 with six homers and a 1.093 OPS.

Caglianone shared his excitement ahead of his debut. "I’ve been dreaming this day ever since I could really kind of comprehend the idea of being a professional baseball player," Caglianone said. "I’m super excited."

Welcome to the Show, Jac.

ST. LOUIS - Jac Caglianone #14 of the Kansas City Royals jokes with teammates prior to his MLB Debut in the game between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (Photo by Ali Overstreet/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

