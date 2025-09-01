WATCH: Inter Miami's Luis Suarez Spits On Seattle Sounders Staffer As Brawl Breaks Out

That's gross, and likely worthy of suspension.

Things turned ugly between MLS clubs on Sunday after Inter Miami’s Luis Suárez spat on a Seattle Sounders staff member amid a post-match scuffle.

Suárez, long known for flashes of aggression, appeared to spit on an older member of Seattle’s staff during the Leagues Cup final at Lumen Field — a match the Sounders won 3-0.

Frustrated by defeat, Suárez let loose on Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas, then unleashed a spitball on the older gentleman, Gene Ramirez, as tensions escalated. Ramirez works as the Sounders' director of security.

The incident overshadowed what had been a dominant performance by Seattle and another lackluster outing from Inter Miami’s "GOAT" Lionel Messi.

Suárez’s history of controversy includes his infamous bite on Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini in a 2014 World Cup group-stage match in Brazil.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer addressed the flare-up afterward.

"Unfortunately, that is going to take some of the attention away from a great performance by the Seattle Sounders," Schmetzer said. "Their players were frustrated and that led to some things happening on the field that shouldn’t happen."

He added: "I’m going to shut that down, because that shouldn’t be the story. The story of the game is not what happened after. I had a quiet moment with Messi on the field afterward, and we tried to push it aside. That’s the story."

Seattle didn’t let the drama dampen its celebration. Players partied in the locker room after their fiery victory, savoring the Leagues Cup title.

Attention now turns to the Leagues Cup, which is expected to hand down punishment to Suárez and ensure no repeat of such "spit-to-the-face" incidents.

One fan fumed on X: "Suspend Suárez for the rest of the season. Let him retire in silence. He doesn’t deserve any respect. Garbage behavior."

"How many games suspended should this warrant?" another fan asked.

It was, undeniably, a terrible look for Suárez.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela