WATCH: Chaos Erupts At Youth Softball Tournament As Georgia Coach Is Arrested Following Viral On-Field Brawl

Travel ball season is officially back, and parents are already losing their damn minds. If you thought the worst thing at an eight-and-under softball tournament was the disappointing concession stand nachos, buckle up.

A youth softball game in Georgia plunged into chaos after an assistant coach went AWOL in the pitcher’s circle when she began throwing hands.

Meet Meredith Haskew Grant, who until recently was an assistant coach for the 8U Fury Platinum Chattanooga squad.

Now, she’s facing a misdemeanor battery charge (via Fox17 Nashville) after allegedly throwing hands at opposing coaches during a blowout.

At the bottom of the fifth inning, the appropriately titled Fury were getting smoked by seven runs against the Dalton Wreckers.

Tensions boiled over near the pitcher's circle, and suddenly, eight-year-olds had a front-row seat to adults acting like maniacs.

According to Wreckers head coach Lauren Stithem, Grant completely snapped. "As you see here, we have a coach from the other team throwing hands at every single one of my coaches, including myself," Stithem wrote on social media.

"My male assistant coach is being accused of throwing hands with her, and you can very clearly see him walking away when she lays hands on him."

WATCH:

Instead of talking it out or just taking the L like a normal human being, Grant allegedly decided it was time to throw down.

Video appears to show her getting physical with at least two Wreckers coaches while the 8U players looked on.

Law enforcement didn't find the mound melee amusing. Whitfield County deputies swiftly moved in to handle the situation, and Grant was arrested on April 4 and booked into the Whitfield County Jail on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Grant has since posted bond and been released to face the music.

In response, Fury Platinum Softball, a premier national travel organization, quickly cut ties.

A spokesperson confirmed Grant is no longer affiliated with the program and that her coaching career with the team is officially cooked.

It’s a "sign of the times" when adults can't even get through a run-ruled 8U game without a mugshot.

Play ball, America.

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