Watch Brewers Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski Choke Down A Donut Covered In Bugs

It might be hard to tell based on my dashing good looks and chiseled physique, but I've never met a donut I wouldn't at least kick the tires on.

However, one that Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski had trouble choking down is having me second-guess that stance on donuts.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball; however, Misiorowski has been injured, which means that he's being given other duties while his teammates are winning games.

So, he headed to the Wisconsin State Fair, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where he went to work trying the weirdest food they had there.

One was pretty simple: a donut covered in bugs.

As you might expect, Misiorowski had some trouble getting through it.

Alright, I can understand why Misiorowski nearly puked all over himself after that one, but part of me thinks it could work.

Hear me out…

What I see is a style of donut I always knew as a "Long John." Criminally underrated. These should have a presence in every box of donuts you take to work, church or a wake.

Now, these traditionally come in chocolate and vanilla-iced varieties, and that looks to my eyes to be chocolate.

Now, what goes well with chocolate? Saltiness.

I only ate insects once, and that was because I ordered a shot of mezcal once and a couple of crickets came out with it. I'm not sure if that was a traditional thing or if the kitchen was just dirty, but I ate them. While they weren't stellar, they weren't bad; they were just very salty.

So, some bugs on a chocolate donut?

Eh, I'm just saying the math checks out for that being not too bad.

The biggest crime is that they dumped way too many bugs on there. I don't like over-decorated donuts. I even feel this way about donuts that have several pounds of crushed-up Oreos on top. It turns into a tourist attraction instead of just being a good donut.

So, if they cut back on the bugs a little — maybe to the point that it looked like a regular donut that someone dropped icing down while camping — I could live with it and would at least try it.

However, I think Jacob Misiorowski would disagree with this assessment.