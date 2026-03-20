Washington Commanders, Who Advocate For Gay Pride, Are Celebrating Muslim Holiday

The Commanders have enthusiastically promoted gay causes on social media and now celebrate a religion that does not abide same-sex acts or unions.

Attention is in order for the Washington Commanders, who on Thursday evening celebrated on social media the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, with a shout out to Eid al-Fitr. And that makes them perhaps the most conflicted NFL team lacking logical conviction on social media – which is saying a lot.

The Commanders wished everyone "Eid Mubarak," which loosely translates to "blessed Eid" or "happy Eid," as part of the Muslim holiday that began at sundown Thursday and will be celebrated throughout the day on Friday.

So, what's the issue with this?

Commanders Celebrations In Opposition

Well, let's agree that in America, the idea that Muslims get to celebrate their religious holiday isn't the issue. The Constitution guarantees religious freedom in America.

But let's also agree that the same NFL team that is celebrating this Muslim holiday has for years also celebrated Pride Month. And the LGBTQ community. And the Capital Pride Parade in Washington D.C.

If there's a gay issue, the Commanders have openly embraced it quite enthusiastically on social media.

The team has even drawn a connection from former coach Vince Lombardi to gay advocacy because Lombardi's brother was said to be gay.

And now the same team that is very pro-gay causes is celebrating a holiday for a religion virulently hostile to gays.

The Commanders have done the social media equivalent of gay people marching in "From The River To The Sea" protests – supporting people whose religion would want them killed.

Commanders Pro-Gay And Pro-Anti-Gay Religion

And it should be noted that the Commanders have in the past also celebrated Passover and Easter in recognition of Jewish and Christian holidays. Both Judaism and Christianity frown upon homosexuality and other same-sex unions.

But both those religions contend that God abhors such unions as sin, and He will decide the fate of the sinners. Islam has very often seen men become the judges. And the judgment can be, well, violent.

The world saw videos of public killings of gays, including throwing victims from buildings, shootings and hangings by ISIS in Syria and Iraq in the mid 2010s. But even today, in 2026, multiple Muslim countries still outlaw same-sex unions.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom cites 10 countries where same-sex unions are punishable by death. Those countries are Afghanistan, Iran, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

All those countries are Muslim.

Muslim Countries Punish Same-Sex Unions

There are other sources that report the number of countries that apply the death penalty to gay people is at a dozen – again, with all of those countries being Muslim.

The deadliest mass shooting in United States history occurred in 2016 when Omar Mir Seddique Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 58 others at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando.

Mateen, a Muslim, called 911 and at least one television station during his crime and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State as his motive.

And, again, this doesn't impugn all Muslims. But only a blind person – or NFL team – would fail to recognize that it speaks to their religion.

And the Commanders' embrace of that religion against the backdrop of their pro-gay advocacy suggests they're like the old saying about tolerating everything and standing for nothing.